December 8, 2020

(Reuters) – Videogame retailer GameStop Corp missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as pandemic-led store closures and intense competition from digital-game sellers hit sales.

The Grapevine, Texas-based company said revenue fell 30% to $1 billion in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts expected revenue of $1.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

