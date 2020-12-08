https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/529185-georgia-governor-warns-state-lawmakers-they-cannot-choose-trump-electors

Georgia Gov. Brian KempBrian KempTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Georgia Senate battle is a high stakes poker game The Memo: Trump’s election push causing long-term damage, experts say MORE (R) on Monday warned state lawmakers that they cannot appoint pro-Trump presidential electors.

Kemp said while speaking at the Biennial Institute for Georgia Legislators that legislators appointing their own electors was “not an option.”

“You all will be taking an oath to uphold the laws and constitution of our state and now, more than ever, it is important to remember that thousands of brave men and women have paid the ultimate sacrifice for those laws, that constitution and all that they protect,” Kemp said, according to USA Today.

“I’m confident that each of you will live up to the words and greater calling regardless of political consequences. That’s what I’ve been doing,” he added.

Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, have been singled out for condemnation by the Trump administration over their refusal to overturn the results of the presidential election in the Peach State. The state certified its election results last week following a hand audit and recount of ballots.

A report last week indicated President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE has personally pressured Kemp to call a special session of the state legislature to appoint a slate of pro-Trump electors. The president has repeatedly promoted evidence-free allegations of voter fraud in the state, as well as various others where President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE defeated him.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) said Sunday that a special session of the legislature almost certainly would not take place.

“Calling the General Assembly back in at this point would almost be along the lines of a solution trying to find a problem. And we’re certainly not going to move the goalposts at this point in the election,” Duncan said in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We are going to continue to follow the letter of the law, which gives us a very clear-cut direction as to how to execute an election. And we’re going to continue to take that on. … I absolutely believe … that the governor is not going to call us into a special session,” he added.

