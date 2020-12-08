https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/529340-giuliani-from-hospital-calls-covid-19-a-curable-disease

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiMore than 1,500 attorneys sign letter condemning Trump legal team Trump says Giuliani is ‘doing well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines MORE said Tuesday from his hospital bed that COVID-19, which has infected more than 12 million Americans and killed more than a quarter million, was a “curable” disease.

Giuliani, who was taken to the hospital two days ago following his own COVID-19 diagnosis, called in to his own daily radio program on 77 WABC in New York to lament that restrictions around the country meant to control the spread of the deadly disease were “destroying American business,” according to the Associated Press.

“This is a curable disease at this point,” Giuliani said.

“You can overdo the masks,” he continued, referring to mask-wearing requirements put in place by many states, which experts have deemed effective at lowering the transmission rate of the virus.

“I’d rather stay at risk than live in a basement all my life,” Giuliani added, an apparent reference to criticism of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE by President Trump for holding campaign events and meetings from his home earlier this year while many states instituted bans on large public gatherings.

Rudy Giuliani called into WABC and said he received hard to gets drugs incl remdesivir & dexamethasone to treat Covid-19 while hospitalized Still he said you can “you can overdo the masks” & won’t change how he lives “I’d rather stay at risk than live in a basement all my life” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) December 8, 2020

Giuliani has led the president’s efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 election in recent weeks and along with a team of legal advisers has made baseless claims about widespread election and voter fraud in several key battleground states won by Biden.

The president announced Giuliani’s diagnosis on Sunday in a tweet, and on Tuesday the former mayor’s son tweeted that his father’s condition had “improved significantly” since his initial hospitalization.

