Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiMore than 1,500 attorneys sign letter condemning Trump legal team Trump says Giuliani is ‘doing well’ after COVID-19 diagnosis The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – So many questions about COVID-19 vaccines MORE’s son said on Tuesday that his father has “improved significantly” since President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE announced the former New York City mayor’s COVID-19 diagnosis two days earlier.

Andrew Giuliani, a White House staffer who previously tested positive for COVID-19, said his 76-year-old father’s condition has gotten better since Sunday, when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

Trump announced in a tweet on Sunday that Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer who has been leading his legal fight contesting the election results, contracted COVID-19.

Andrew Giuliani said on Twitter on Tuesday that his father “continues to get better.”

“Thank you for all the prayers for my Dad,” he tweeted. “He’s improved significantly over the last 48 hours and continues to get better. I can’t get him off the phone for the last day; the man never stops working!”

The former mayor of New York City tweeted on Sunday that he was “getting great care and feeling good” and “recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

Rudy Giuliani also noted in his tweet that his son tested positive for COVID-19 about two weeks prior to his positive test amid an outbreak among White House staff.

Trump acknowledged Rudy Giuliani’s diagnosis in Monday comments, saying he is “doing very well.”

The number of COVID-19 cases in White House circles including Trump and Rudy Giuliani is growing. A source confirmed to The Hill on Tuesday that campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis received a positive COVID-19 test.

Ellis and Giuliani have traveled to several states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania and Michigan, in an effort to legally challenge the election results in the presidential election.

The president and his team allege widespread voter fraud impacted the election but have yet to present evidence, leading to many of the cases being dismissed.

Trump has refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE, who has been widely recognized as the winner for a month.

