https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-nicole-malliotakis-ny/2020/12/08/id/1000566

Rep.-elect Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Fox News on Tuesday that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., holds too much influence in the state and in Washington, D.C.

“Her influence is growing in New York,” Malliotakis said, adding later: “No one is standing up against her.”

She also noted that socialists hold several seats in the State Assembly.

“They’re growing in their numbers in terms of their influence in New York,” she added. “And that should be a concern. And that’s why there needs to be somebody in her backyard that fights back because that’s where her sphere is growing.”

Malliotakis said that she has found three other recently elected Republicans whose families lived in communist countries. Florida Reps.-elect Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar share her Cuban background, while Indiana Rep.-elect Victoria Spartz grew up in the Soviet Union in the Socialist Republic of Ukraine.

“What we understand is that millions of immigrants fled countries to escape some of the very policies that Democrats are pushing here,” Malliotakis told Fox. “So we are bonded by that experience.”

