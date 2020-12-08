https://thehill.com/homenews/house/529311-gop-rep-introduces-resolution-to-condemn-lawmakers-calling-for-trump-to

GOP Rep. Alex MooneyAlexander (Alex) Xavier MooneyHouse Hispanic Republicans welcome four new members House GOP lawmakers urge Senate to confirm Vought Overnight Defense: House passes bills to rein in Trump on Iran | Pentagon seeks Iraq’s permission to deploy missile defenses | Roberts refuses to read Paul question on whistleblower during impeachment trial MORE (W.Va.) introduced a resolution Tuesday backing President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE’s efforts to contest the results of the presidential race and condemning lawmakers who press Trump to concede.

The resolution marks the latest instance of an ally of the president throwing their support behind his longshot legal battles to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE.

The legal campaign has been based on evidence-challenged claims of widespread election fraud and nearly every lawsuit seeking to subvert the results has been thrown out of court. Atates have already begun certifying their results, but the vast majority of GOP lawmakers have refused to acknowledge Biden’s victory.

Mooney is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline lawmakers who have tied themselves closely to the White House during the Trump administration. His resolution affirms support for Trump’s efforts to “investigate and punish election fraud” and “calls upon all Members to support all electoral investigations until a fair and accurate count is verified.”

“I hope my House GOP colleagues today choose to adopt this resolution supporting President Trump’s efforts to count every legal vote and investigate and punish election fraud. I call on my fellow colleagues in the House GOP Conference to join me in sending a strong, united message of support for President Trump. No Republican member should prematurely call on President Trump to concede before these investigations are complete,” Mooney said in a statement.

The resolution was first offered at the House Republican Conference meeting Tuesday morning, though it is a non-starter in the Democratic-controlled House.

Mooney’s legislation comes as Trump ramps up his efforts to convince state legislators to help him overturn the results in key battlegrounds and pressure members of Congress from acknowledging Biden’s victory.

“25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible!” Trump tweeted after The Washington Post released a list of GOP lawmakers who had acknowledged the president’s defeat.

25, wow! I am surprised there are so many. We have just begun to fight. Please send me a list of the 25 RINOS. I read the Fake News Washington Post as little as possible! https://t.co/cEBM0bYuQ9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Trump also offered praise for Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksSenate GOP brushes off long-shot attempt to fight Biden win Trump Pentagon nominee alleged Biden ‘coup’: report Biden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him MORE (R-Ala.), who said he would try to challenge the Electoral College votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to certify the election, a shoutout that still goes a long way with a base that remains loyal to the president.

Mooney’s vocal support for Trump’s dwindling legal campaign could pay dividends with the party faithful in West Virginia. The state, which currently has three GOP-held House seats, is expected to see its House delegation cut down to two, possibly resulting in a fierce Republican primary battle for one of the remaining districts.

