Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) told The Kyle Olson Show this week that a special counsel needs to be appointed to continue investigating the allegations against Hunter Biden.

In a segment that will air Saturday on Michigan radio stations, Buck said the probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president must continue, regardless of who is sworn in as president next year.

“I think the special prosecutor has certain protections from the regular political change that occurs in administrations,” Buck said.

“The special counsel has authority to investigate and is given independent resources, and I think, in this case, the subject matter is absolutely significant and important for the American people to get to the bottom of,” he said, adding it is “impeachable conduct” if then-Vice President Biden knew his son was selling his “authority and access.”

Buck said the issue has the potential to “cloud” a Biden presidency if he actually does take over the White House.

He argued an “impeachable offense” would revolve around whether Joe Biden “knew about it, consented to it, and participated in it.”

Buck said it would “make sense” that Joe Biden knew what his son and brothers were doing but that evidence has yet to be presented.

“Companies don’t throw a half-million dollars around lightly, that they got some benefit from the access that they had with the vice president’s son,” he said, which is why an investigation must be done.

Buck said an investigation must be completed before America can “move forward” in the region of Ukraine.

“This investigation is critical to defending the integrity of our republic and ensuring a potential Biden Administration will not be the subject of undue foreign interference,” Buck said in a letter to Barr. “Americans have the right to know whether Mr. Biden’s reported ties to foreign governments will make him the subject of blackmail attempts or other nefarious efforts to undermine U.S. national security or otherwise improperly influence American foreign policy.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

