Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez called for a boycott of Goya Foods last July after the company’s CEO Robert Unanue met with President Trump at the White House. Unanue attended an event for Hispanic business owners, politicians, and Trump supporters. After the event, the guests participated in a press conference in the Rose Garden with the president. Unanue praised Trump’s performance in the White House and that triggered AOC and other leftists.

AOC tweeted out her support for boycotting Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Her terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome caused her to essentially betray her own people to own the conservatives or something. Monday Unanue told a talk radio show host that the company named AOC as the Employee of the Month because after she and others called for a boycott, sales increased 1000%. Sandy from the Bronx unwittingly spiked the company’s sales when conservatives and Trump supporters found out about the boycott. Some grocery stores had to put purchase limits into place until they could catch up with the newfound demands of Goya products.

Oh look, it’s the sound of me Googling “how to make your own Adobo” https://t.co/YOScAcyAnC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

“When she boycotted us, our sales actually increased 1,000%,” Unanue said on the show which is syndicated on some 20 stations across the country, “So we gave her an honorary, we never were able to hand it to her, but she got employee of the month for bringing attention to Goya and our adobo.” He noted that the boycott allowed Goya to reach “so many new people” while maintaining its base.

Unanue also criticized AOC’s “naive” support of policies like the Green New Deal. Goya has doubled its production with an $80 million facility in Texas to meet increasing demand. Last week in an interview with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, he voiced concern over America’s loss of freedom and the effects of social media.

“We’re controlled by social media. Anything that doesn’t go along with their agenda and narrative is not permissible,” he said on “Mornings with Maria”. “We’ve lost our courage. We are the greatest country on earth but we’ve lost the freedom and we have to get back to work.” He lamented that politicians have blamed the coronavirus on Trump and “weaponized” it against the American worker. He also argued that politicians should be fired instead of the millions in the restaurant industry who are now unemployed due to COVID-19 restrictions. “They turned their weapons, in a political year, on the masses,” he said. “This is discrimination against the working class. We’re not teaching our children. We’re not working.”

He noted that he has been censored on social media, specifically on Twitter. He laments the perpetually angry mob found on Twitter.

“We’re the land of the free and the home of the brave, although we’re losing our freedom and we’re losing our courage,” Unanue told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” Wednesday. “Here we are, sitting, the greatest economy on the Earth led by President Trump and that’s why we’re blessed, with regulations at bay, but the problem is we’re in an election year,” he added noting that he’s been censored on Twitter, Unanue believes Americans no longer have free expression.

Unanue lives and votes in Texas. Talking about the presidential election, he said he used a mail-in ballot to vote this election. He said that social media had a tremendous effect on the election by silencing one side and allowing the other side to speak. He’s looking at you, Jack. Twitter is the worst offender of a double standard with their censorship, though Facebook is in close competition for that distinction.

