Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration launched an investigation Tuesday into the Michigan House of Representatives over alleged coronavirus workplace “violations.”

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) told the Detroit Free Press that the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) “received an employee complaint and initiated an investigation.”

Whitmer is a Democrat and the House of Representatives is controlled by Republicans.

LEO spokeswoman Camara Lewis said the legislature is considered an employer and therefore falls under the jurisdiction of MIOSHA.

The investigation comes after a multi-hour House Oversight Committee hearing regarding vote fraud allegations during the election in Detroit.

That meeting included President Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who testified in person on December 2.

On December 6, Trump announced Giuliani had been diagnosed with the virus:

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Breitbart News reported Giuliani had tested negative for coronavirus prior to his trips to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia.

“Mayor Giuliani tested negative twice immediately preceding his trip to Arizona, Michigan, and Georgia. The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” the statement from the legal team said.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail claimed, without evidence, that Giuliani was “extremely likely” to have been contagious while in Michigan.

She told the Free Press “the fact Giuliani spoke for hours without a mask in a crowded room definitely factors in to determining whether people at the hearing were exposed to the virus.”

“At the very least, as employers, they need to e [sic] following these rules…for their workplace and for their employees,” the paper reported Vail saying.

