Speaking during his opening monologue on ‘Hannity’ Monday night, Sean weighed-in on the state of the 2020 election; saying he’s really “not up for lies and lectures” from the media mob and Democratic Party.

“Claims of election irregularities just stack-up and stack-up… We’re watching Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania,” said Hannity. “Senator Ted Cruz now offering to argue the Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court.”

“The American people need and deserve answers. They deserve answers for a broken, and disregarded election system,” he added. “They deserve answers for thousands of uncounted votes… I’m really not up for the media mob’s lies and lectures.”

