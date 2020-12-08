https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/history-made-newsmax-host-greg-kelly-scores-ratings-win-fox-news-host-martha-maccallum-first-time/

This was a first.

Newsmax nighttime host Greg Kelly scored a ratings win over FOX News host Martha MacCallum for the first time on Monday night.

FOX News continues to crash and burn after they turned a blind eye to the massive voter fraud in the 2020 election.

CNN reported:

Newsmax TV has notched a ratings win over Fox News Channel for the very first time.

The win, fueled by conservative viewers who are disappointed by the election results, happened Monday evening. In the key 25- to 54-year-old demographic prized by advertisers, “Greg Kelly Reports” on Newsmax out-rated “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Fox.

The margin was narrow — Kelly averaged 229,000 viewers in the demo and MacCallum averaged 203,000 — but it is still a milestone in the cable news industry.

Before the election, Newsmax was not regarded as a formidable competitor to Fox; it was mostly dismissed as one of a handful of wannabe challengers.