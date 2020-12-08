http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ih11GOLyH2w/

Hollywood celebrities are attacking and mocking Rudy Giuliani following President Donald Trump’s announcement that the former New York mayor was diagnosed with COVID-19. Among the mudslingers were the corporate comedians of late-night TV — Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, and Trevor Noah.

“We didn’t even think that dead guys could get corona,” Trevor Noah snarked on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The former mayor is now “America’s Sprayer,” joked Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night ABC show.

“When the news broke, the coronavirus was like, ‘Damn I should have worn a mask,’” Jimmy Fallon quipped on NBC’s The Tonight Show.

Rudy Giuliani, who currently serves as attorney to President Trump, has stated that he is feeling good and continues to work, despite being hospitalized for the virus. “I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything.”

The former mayor is spearheading the president’s efforts to challenge election results in key swing states, alleging fraudulent activity and irregularities. Among the evidence he has presented is surveillance video footage that appeared to catch cases of “absentee and military” ballots being pulled out from under a table to be counted in Fulton County, Georgia.

Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers and kind wishes. I’m getting great care and feeling good. Recovering quickly and keeping up with everything. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 7, 2020

Hollywood stars used Giuliani’s COVID-19 diagnosis to go on the offensive — making fun of the 76-year-old attorney and even wishing for his arrest and imprisonment.

Actress Bette Midler, a longtime New Yorker, tweeted mock sympathy for the healthcare workers who have to treat him. She also wished that Giuliani and President Trump “be charged with murder.”

#RudyGiuliani exposed hundreds to Covid-19 as he relentlessly criss-crossed the country seeking to overturn the election; pix of him maskless, hugging, kissing, posing with other Covidiots…it’s enough to make you gag. Pity the poor doctors & nurses who have to treat him. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 7, 2020

Honestly? Both Rudy G and Donald T should be charged with murder. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) December 7, 2020

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah smugly mocked Giuliani on Monday’s episode, saying “We didn’t even think that dead guys could get corona.” He also claimed the former mayor farted on television.

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel also targeted Giuliani, claiming that he is now “America’s Sprayer” — a pun on “America’s Mayor.” He also latched on to the Giuliani fart claim.

NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon joked that Giuliani’s nasal swab came back “black.”

Star Trek actor George Takei joked that “Giuliani filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned.”

After testing positive for Covid-19, Rudy Giuliani filed a lawsuit with the lab demanding the results be overturned. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 6, 2020

Author and screenwriter Don Winslow, who is an anti-Trump activist, is demanding that Giuliani be disbarred and thrown in jail.

I hope @RudyGiuliani recovers quickly so he can be disbarred, prosecuted and jailed. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 7, 2020

Comedian and Trump antagonist Kathy Griffin joked that the president should serve him a “tall long island iced bleach.”

Trump can pour him a nice tall long island iced bleach. https://t.co/Jn8Y5W879H — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2020

Comedian Patton Oswalt also joked about Giuliani’s diagnosis.

Rudy Giuliani: Please don’t let the doctor equivalent of Rudy Giuliani treat me. https://t.co/BsVciCYP5h — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 6, 2020

Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer tweeted: “Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump’s lack of bronzer blending.”

BREAKING: Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for Covid and for copying Trump’s lack of bronzer blending. pic.twitter.com/Ujdi7DiO2B — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 6, 2020

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn called Giuliani “leaky tootie.”

Leaky tootie Rudy has Covid. Shocking. https://t.co/7GwHFmP0hc — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) December 6, 2020

