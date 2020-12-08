https://www.theblaze.com/news/house-gop-leader-kevin-mccarthy-trolls-democrats-over-their-partys-losses

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) did a “quality” job of trolling Democrats on Tuesday for their 2020 losses in the lower chamber, to the extent that he even received a nod from a seasoned journalist who unintentionally prompted the GOP leader’s display.

What are the details?

Politico’s John Bresnahan, who has covered Congress for more than 20 years, tweeted a picture Tuesday showing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) taking “a picture with Democrats not coming back next year after losing on Election Day.”

Bresnahan reported that Hoyer was “telling (a) story about elections lost,” and encouraging the ousted Democrats to “not lose heart.”

In reaction, McCarthy posted a picture of himself beaming while strolling through the Capitol Building’s Statuary Hall with no one else around, tweeting, “Here’s a group photo of me with all the House Republicans who lost races this year.”

McCarthy took both praise and heat for the post, but Bresnahan replied, “Quality trolling.”

What else?

Democrats maintained control of the House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after Election Day on Nov. 3, but their majority was winnowed down.

USA Today reported earlier this week:

At least 10 Democratic incumbents fell to Republicans in the House, though the party clung on to control of the chamber. Aspirations to take the Senate majority seemed to wither as race after race was called for Republicans – even in states where Democrats polled significantly higher than incumbents.

While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been roundly declared the projected winner in the race for the White House by mainstream media, President Donald Trump continues to contest the election results and the GOP is expressing optimism after performing well against Democrats in down ballot races.

Control of the Senate also remains up in the air, as the nation awaits the results of the two remaining seats in play that will be decided in Jan. 5 runoffs in Georgia between sitting GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, who are facing challenges from Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively.

Republicans currently carry the Senate 50-48, but if both Democrats win in Georgia and Biden is inaugurated, Democrats would control both chambers of Congress along with the presidency.

