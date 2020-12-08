https://www.fox26houston.com/news/rodeo-houston-competitions-concerts-scheduled-for-may-2021

Rodeo Houston competitions, concerts and the carnival have been rescheduled to May in 2021, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for March, the 2021 Rodeo will now be held from May 4 through May 23, pending COVID-19 health status.

The Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions will still be held in March.

The Downtown Rodeo Parade, Rodeo Run, Trail Ride activities, the Rodeo Uncorked! Roundup & Best Bites Competition, and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest are also scheduled to move dates to coincide with the Rodeo in May.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is truly a community event that Rodeo fans look forward to each and every year,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “With the evolving health situation, we have made the decision to move the 2021 Rodeo from March to May, with the exception of our Junior Livestock and Horse Show competitions, to be held as planned in March. We remain dedicated to fulfilling our mission to support Texas youth and hosting a long-time Houston tradition.”

Rodeo officials say moving the dates by two months provides a better opportunity to host the events.

More details about the 2021 Rodeo, including health and safety guidelines, will be shared by March.

The 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo closed early on March 11 due to concerns over COVID-19. It was the first time in HLSR history that it had been closed after opening 88 years ago.

