Howard Stern on Monday blasted President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling the president’s actions “treasonous.”

Stern blasted Trump for focusing on trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election rather than addressing the pandemic, the New York Daily News reported.

The comments came after a man that identified himself as a doctor in Cleveland called into the show and discussed the “hell” he was facing because patients remained ignorant about the dangers of the virus, according to the news outlet.

“This is treasonous, what’s going on right now,” Stern said referring to the president. “Telling people to run around, go to rallies.”

Stern’s co-host Robyn Quivers, who is a former nurse, walked back the comment a little bit.

“Well, it may not be treasonous, but it certainly is criminal,” Quivers said.

“Well,” Stern said. “It certainly is.”

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus, even after contracting it himself in early October. Lately, he has focused most of his effort and time on attempts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

During a rally in Valdosta, Ga., on Saturday, Trump spent a significant portion of his appearance talking about his presidency and claiming that the election was “rigged against him.”

The rally featured crowds of supporters packed together, with no social distancing and limited mask usage, similar to his campaign rallies leading up to Election Day.

“You’ve got a guy in charge who doesn’t know about hard work,” Stern said, according to the Daily News. “Let’s face it.”

Stern said that it would be a good idea to have news cameras inside of intensive care units.

“They should follow you with a camera every night on the news, watching people die of COVID, watch them choking,” Stern said. “I wish they’d show that on the news.”

The U.S. is experiencing a surge in cases ahead of the winter months, forcing states to impose new coronavirus restrictions, particularly around the holidays.

The nation is closing in on 15 million coronavirus infections, according to a count from Johns Hopkins University. More than 283,000 Americans have died thus far.

