Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden said in a statement on Wednesday that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs.”

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden’s financial affairs have been under scrutiny for roughly the past six years, including those related to his overseas business dealings, particularly his position as a board member for Burisma Holdings, one of the largest natural gas companies in Ukraine.

Biden made as much as $83,000 a month in that position, which he held from 2014 until 2019, with little previous experience and while his father was Barack Obama’s vice president.

More recently, Hunter Biden has become the focus of investigation, following the discovery of a laptop at a Wilmington, Del. repair shop that purportedly has emails showing that he introduced his father, who was vice president at the time, to a top Burisma executive. The introduction occurred less than a year before elder Biden pressured Ukraine government officials into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, according to emails obtained by The New York Post.

In October, the Delaware Attorney General’s Office acknowledged having received the laptop and giving the device to the FBI, which then reportedly began investigating the matter.

The Biden-Harris transition team also released a statement Wednesday on the tax matter.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the statement reads.

