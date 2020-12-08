https://pjmedia.com/vodkapundit/2020/12/08/insanity-wrap-102-attack-a-cop-get-shot-memorialized-by-blm-too-n1197241
About The Author
Related Posts
Report: Biden Campaign 'Doesn't Rule Out the Possibility' Joe Biden Met With Burisma Executive
October 14, 2020
As Mysteriously as It Appeared, the Utah 'Monolith' Has Disappeared
November 29, 2020
Remember When Hillary Said 'Joe Biden Should Not Concede Under Any Circumstances'?
September 24, 2020
5 Things to Know About the Georgia Runoff Debates
December 7, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy