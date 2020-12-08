https://thehill.com/homenews/news/529300-israels-ex-space-boss-trump-was-on-the-verge-of-revealing-extraterrestrials

A former chief of the Israel Defense Ministry’s space directorate says that humans have been in contact with extraterrestrials from a “Galactic Federation” and that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE is aware of this and was previously “on the verge of revealing” extraterrestrials’ existence.

Haim Eshed made the revelation in an interview published in Israel’s Yediot Aharonot newspaper Friday in Hebrew, parts of which were published in English by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

“The Unidentified Flying Objects have asked not to publish that they are here, humanity is not ready yet,” the 87-year-old former space security chief said, referring to the group of extraterrestrials as a “Galactic Federation.”

Eshed added in the interview that the aliens sought to research “the fabric of the universe” and that a cooperation agreement had been signed with humans, which includes a secret underground base on Mars, where there are American astronauts and alien representatives, according to the Post.

“There is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here,” Eshed said.

Eshed, who led Israel’s space program for 30 years and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award, said Trump had previously been “on the verge of revealing” information on the extraterrestrial group but was asked not to in order to prevent “mass hysteria.”

“They [the Galactic Federation] have been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are,” Eshed said.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” he told Yediot. “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards, I am respected in universities abroad.”

The White House and the Department of Defense did not immediately respond to The Hill’s requests for comment.

During a May ceremony unveiling the official flag of the newest military branch, Space Force, Trump argued that “space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things.”

“And already, from what I’m hearing and based on reports, we’re now the leader in space,” he said at the time.

Since reports began circulating on Eshed’s claims, several Twitter accounts have been created jokingly claiming to be part of the “Galactic Federation.”

One account, named Galactic Federation Official wrote in a tweet Monday evening, “The #GalacticFederation has been watching your species for a long while. We cannot admit the human species, but due to the circumstances of our reveal by Haim Eshed, we have agreed to admit specific individuals of high moral caliber.”

The #GalacticFederation has been watching your species for a long while. We cannot admit the human species, but due to the circumstances of our reveal by Haim Eshed, we have agreed to admit specific individuals of high moral caliber. Follow to learn more. — Galactic Federation Official (@GalacticFeder10) December 8, 2020

