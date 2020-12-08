https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/12/08/its-not-over-trump-wont-concede-and-its-driving-democrats-crazy/
RUSH: There’s a guy out there by the name of Stephen Kruiser, and he writes at PJ Media. And he has a piece — there are two headlines to this piece. Let me share them. This is about the Trump rally that took place in Georgia. He said: “Trump Can’t Allow Democrats to Enjoy One Minute of Biden ‘Victory.’ Trump’s Days As the Thorn in the Democrats’ Side Aren’t Over.”
This guy is ecstatic at what he saw. He’s ecstatic that so many people showed up. He’s ecstatic that MAGA is alive and well and isn’t going anywhere and is not going to give up on Trump. Give you a couple of pull quotes from this piece.
“The Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media are still rending their garments over the fact that Trump and the faithful will not go quietly into Inauguration Day, which you all know I’m a fan of.” This guy is admitting that because of what the Democrats did the past four years in upending this entire society and culture, that he’s all fine with the Trump faithful not going quietly into the night or into Inauguration Day.
“Watching them flail throughout what should be their extended moment of triumph is rather delightful.” Meaning Biden, his henchmen, the Democrats, they ought to be at the epitome of peak happiness. They just won the presidency. They got their country back. And they’re not looking like they’re happy about much at all. And the reason they’re not happy about much at all is that Trump won’t go away. See, the idea here was Trump was going to vanquished. Trump was going to be shown the truth. Trump was going to see that the country hates him, they want no more of him. They don’t want any part of him, and he was gonna see this. And then that massive crowd shows up for a two-hour rally.
Mr. Kruiser says here: “I didn’t used to be this mean-spirited about politics but after what they did for the last four years I find myself a bit bereft of any charitable feelings for the Democrats. The news that Ted Cruz -“– and, by the way, this has got some potential here “– Ted Cruz agreed to argue the Pennsylvania case if it got to the Supreme Court is the kind of thing that really makes the Democrats’ heads explode.” They thought all this was gonna go away. They believed that the Republicans would give up, that they would recognize that they’ve been defeated and just go away. And it isn’t happening.
Now, “These things don’t even have to be close to being a reality, just throwing them out in the ether like that makes the Left jumpy. Anytime you have Trump, Cruz, and the specter of Amy Coney Barrett lurking it’s like a ‘monsters under the bed’ gather for the Democrats.” I gotta agree.
RUSH: I had a friend send me a note today, and, folks, there’s optimism out there like you might not believe or expect. This piece that I just shared with you that was written by Stephen Kruiser — K-r-u-i-s-e-r — in PJ Media — what he’s really ecstatic about, he was really afraid that Trump supporters would kind of scatter in the wind with Trump’s defeat, alleged defeat. He was afraid that the MAGA agenda would kind of just fade away.
He was ecstatic at the turnout. He was ecstatic at the energy level. He was pleasantly surprised. I was not. I have to tell you — and I’m not doing this just to disagree with Mr. Kruiser, I’m just telling you I had no doubt Trump — I’m the one that suggested he go to Georgia. I’m the one that suggests now that he keep doing these rallies, all the way through the runoff, keep demonstrating to the left that MAGA is going nowhere, that MAGA is as much a part of who they are as any other aspect of their personality.
The whole point of making America great again or putting America first, it is as important now as it was in 2016. And just because there’s been a potential electoral setback, it doesn’t mean that they’re gonna disband, and they’re not gonna become the Tea Party where you can’t see ’em anymore. They’re gonna be active. They’re gonna continue to be a thorn in the Democrat Party’s side. And that’s going to be fun. They’re going to continually be poking holes and laughing at Plugs and his people and trying to, you know, throw a bunch of wrenches into the mix if they can stop whatever the Biden agenda is.
I got a note from somebody who said, “Rush, as I look at things -” and I hope this is true “– as I look at things, it seems that Trump does have a lot of options available. And what Biden has is the lying Drive-By Media. That’s it. But, Rush, the point is, anybody who thinks that Donald Trump has no chance of winning reelection hasn’t thought through all of the contingencies to their logical or likely end.”
And then this. How does this fit you? “Biden’s only hope of winning was convincing Trump to concede. And Trump has not conceded. And Trump doesn’t look like he’s going to concede anytime soon.” So if Trump doesn’t concede, then that means Trump has ongoing legal challenges and options that he is willing to employ. And as he employs them or gets them ready to be triggered or used, it illustrates that Biden’s sitting there and the only thing he’s got working for him, of course, is the alleged victory, but the Drive-By Media.
Now, what are some of these contingencies? What are some of these things that point towards Trump or favor Trump? Well, here’s a couple. And this is just for the scorecard. For those of you keeping score in court, note that neither the Georgia judge or the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ever considered the merits, i.e., the evidence, of voter fraud in either case. The Georgia judge specifically noted that he wasn’t ruling on the merits.
In Pennsylvania the case was thrown out on the equitable theory of laches, which is old English for “It ain’t fair; you should have done something sooner.” None of that really matters. By the end of the week, at least three states’ votes will be before the Supreme Court, which is what the Trump team has always been aiming for. And with Texas joining in the fight last night, the votes of at least four states will be before the court — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin. And Ted Cruz has signaled he is willing to take up the fight before the Supreme Court.
Then in Michigan, a judge has ordered a forensic audit of 22 Dominion machines in Michigan. You might remember the strange case of Antrim County, the very pro-Trump red county where the voting results supposedly showed that Biden had won by a huge amount. Well, the election officials knew something was wrong when they saw it, knowing that there was no way that that happened. But when they investigated, they found that somehow the votes had been switched.
Secretary of state, Democrat, tried to blame human error, saying that an election official in the county hadn’t done an update which caused the result. So now, according to Town Hall, Trump lawyers are excited that circuit judge Kevin Elsenheimer has ordered a forensic examination of the machines that were used in Antrim County for the election. This might help explain more about the machines and any issues that may have occurred. The case stems from a challenge by a voter that ballots were damaged during a recount of a village marijuana proposal that ended up barely passing.
Let me get started on the phones. This is Ken, Crystal River, Florida. You’re first today. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: First, Rush, I pray for you and your family. I thank you for everything you’re doing. And my comment today is that the national news media and the Democratic Party are using the fear factor in order to control the people. This is right out of the Alinsky, communist playbook. It’s to divert people’s attention to the real facts of what they’re doing. It’s clearly a stolen election. We’ve seen the election results. We’ve seen the fraud that’s taken place. We need to have our place in court. We need to never stop fighting. We need a prayer chain and millions of people to get out in the street so that the national media cannot ignore the populace.
RUSH: Well, that’s gonna be a tough thing to pull off.
CALLER: I know that.
RUSH: The national media, in the first place, it isn’t media. You’re asking them to all of a sudden start reporting the news, when they don’t do that anymore. And you want to be the news, you and this group of people, the massive groups of people you want hitting the streets in protest, and you want the media to cover that. They didn’t even cover their own protests. They didn’t cover what was going on in Portland for 165 nights in a row.
CALLER: If the streets are lined with truck drivers and the roads are lined with people and clog these cities up, it becomes a desperate act. But if they steal this election, they’ve stolen our liberty, they’ve stolen our freedom —
RUSH: Yeah, I know.
CALLER: We’re done.
RUSH: Not just that.
CALLER: That can’t happen.
RUSH: They have forever corrupted the Constitution. I mean, the steaks are quite serious. You’ve spelled them out quite well.
CALLER: Well, we need to never stop. The people have to stand up. There are too many people too quiet sitting by the wayside, unfortunately —
RUSH: Why do you think they’re doing that?
CALLER: Well, if 40% of the people are still watching the propaganda — it’s not news, it’s the propaganda media for the Democratic Party — anybody that refers to the national news as national news is a fool. They are the propaganda wing. They are the Democratic Party.
RUSH: Right. I know. But why are so many people just sitting by doing nothing, you just acknowledged it.
CALLER: They are just in the phase that nothing can be done. What they don’t understand is Trump is Trump, and he is the major factor standing in the way of a revolution. This is a revolution. It’s the corporate world and politics mixing together to overthrow democracy and to put control on the people.
RUSH: Well, there’s one thing. Trump does know that. Trump is very, very aware. He knows what’s at stake too. And that’s why he’s not going away. It’s why he’s not conceded yet. That’s such an important thing. That has the left kind of discombobulated. They’re running around saying, “We told you, we told you, Trump will not participate in a peaceful transfer of power.” He’s not gonna concede yet because there go his legal options if he does. If concedes then it’s officially over. He can’t concede. That’s why Algore had to withdraw his concession back in 2000 if you remember.
So Trump is not going to concede while all of these legal challenges play out. And it’s got the Democrats just perplexed because they thought by now that they would have seen to it that the chances that Trump has for victory here are so small and so tiny, not even worth pursuing. But Trump doesn’t see it that way in any way, shape, manner, or form.