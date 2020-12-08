https://hannity.com/media-room/its-over-judge-officially-ends-michael-flynn-case-following-presidential-pardon/
BREAKING NOW: DOJ Reveals New Peter Strzok Notes in FBI’s Perjury Trap Against Michael Flynn
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.23.20
The Department of Justice released additional notes and documents from former DOJ official Peter Strzok regarding the FBI’s probe against ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn this week.
“In the latest twist, the Justice Department disclosed to a federal court Tuesday it has located a new page of notes from Peter Strzok, the former lead FBI agent in the Russia collusion investigation, that are exculpatory to former national security adviser Michael Flynn,” reports JustTheNews.com.
“Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin informed U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the discovery in a midday court filing, revealing the single page of notes were believed to have been taken by Strzok during the critical juncture of early January 2017 when FBI agents recommended shutting down their investigation of Flynn only to be overruled by FBI superiors,” adds the website.
“This page of notes was taken by former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok. While the page itself is undated; we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5,” Sherwin wrote in the motion.
BREAKING NOW: Federal Appeals Court Orders Judge to ‘DISMISS MICHAEL FLYNN CHARGES’
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.24.20
A United States Federal Appeals court ordered Wednesday the dismissal of charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn; effectively ending his high-stakes legal battle with the Department of Justice.
“A federal appeals court on Wednesday ordered a judge to grant the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) unusual move to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn,” reports The Hill.
“A three-judge panel on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals approved Flynn’s petition to intervene in the case after a district court judge had tapped an outside counsel to argue against the DOJ’s move,” adds the website.
