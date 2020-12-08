https://hannity.com/media-room/its-over-judge-officially-ends-michael-flynn-case-following-presidential-pardon/

BREAKING NOW: DOJ Reveals New Peter Strzok Notes in FBI’s Perjury Trap Against Michael Flynn

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.23.20

The Department of Justice released additional notes and documents from former DOJ official Peter Strzok regarding the FBI’s probe against ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn this week.

“In the latest twist, the Justice Department disclosed to a federal court Tuesday it has located a new page of notes from Peter Strzok, the former lead FBI agent in the Russia collusion investigation, that are exculpatory to former national security adviser Michael Flynn,” reports JustTheNews.com.

“Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin informed U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan of the discovery in a midday court filing, revealing the single page of notes were believed to have been taken by Strzok during the critical juncture of early January 2017 when FBI agents recommended shutting down their investigation of Flynn only to be overruled by FBI superiors,” adds the website.

“This page of notes was taken by former Deputy Assistant Director Peter Strzok. While the page itself is undated; we believe that the notes were taken in early January 2017, possibly between January 3 and January 5,” Sherwin wrote in the motion.

