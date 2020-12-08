https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/529194-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-buying-30m-lot-in-florida

After four years in Washington, Ivanka TrumpIvana (Ivanka) Marie TrumpIvanka Trump shares photo of father on Mount Rushmore DC attorney general: Ivanka Trump ‘highly misleading’ on lawsuit deposition Trump pardon scandal would doom his 2024 campaign MORE and Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerFour reasons Donald Trump will likely become a spent force Mary Trump doesn’t think Trump will run in 2024 Trump pardon scandal would doom his 2024 campaign MORE could be heading south to the Sunshine State, with the couple reportedly buying a $30 million property in an area dubbed “Billionaire’s Bunker.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report Warren signals concerns about bipartisan coronavirus framework Pompeos spent over K in taxpayer funds for State Dept dinners MORE‘s 39-year-old daughter, a White House senior adviser, and her husband, also a top adviser, are poised to close soon on a plot of land on Florida’s Indian Creek Island, Page Six reported Monday.

The secluded spot sits on 1.8 acres and comes with 200 feet of waterfront and “breathtaking sunset views.” A real estate listing dubs it an “amazing parcel of land,” saying, “This sprawling lot provides a rare opportunity to build your waterfront dream estate.”

The listing boasts that the Miami island is “one of the most exclusive and private neighborhoods in the world with its private country club and golf course, police force, and 24/7 armed boat patrol.”

The island enclave is about 60 miles from the president’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

Ivanka Trump and Kushner moved from New York City to Washington’s Kalorama neighborhood with their three young children in 2017 after they both joined her father’s administration. The pair still owns their Park Avenue apartment, according to Page Six.

Last month, Ivana Trump — mother to Ivanka and sons Donald Jr. and Eric — said she expected her children to relocate to the Big Apple and live “normal lives” following their father’s presidential term.

“I think they enjoyed being around Donald and running the election and seeing what will happen, but now it is — thank God — over,” Ivana Trump said of her ex-husband’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenHong Kong police arrest 8 activists over anti-government protests DHS to begin accepting new DACA applications following court order Trump personally asked Pa. GOP House Speaker for help changing election results: report MORE.

“I’m not really sure what they are going to be up to,” Trump said of her grown children.

