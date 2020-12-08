https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/08/joe-bidens-three-key-goals-to-fight-covid-19-during-his-first-100-days-sound-awfully-familiar/

Joe Biden is no stranger to plagiarism, and after his address today from the Office of the President-Elect on COVID-19, we’re wondering if he’s just copying notes again. What exactly did voters think Biden was going to do about the “Trump virus” that wasn’t already being done? At least he (or his handlers) seem to have convinced Kamala Harris to stop discouraging people from taking a vaccine developed while Donald Trump was president.

President-elect @JoeBiden: “Masking, vaccinations, opening schools; these are the three key goals for my first 100 days.” Full video here: https://t.co/LYXpUTBrvB pic.twitter.com/vwERdRhcxX — CSPAN (@cspan) December 8, 2020

Joe Biden today vowed to administer 100 million vaccinations and reopen most schools during his first 100 days in office, while repeating his promise to mandate face coverings on airplanes, in federal buildings and other places under government control https://t.co/CCSKjpomrv pic.twitter.com/350ctizsUT — POLITICO (@politico) December 8, 2020

Spoiler alert: Trump’s already done all three. https://t.co/HaURetgaL4 — Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) December 8, 2020

So everything Trump has been doing. Biden is still plagiarizing everybody — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) December 8, 2020

Joe Biden plagiarizing again…… — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) December 8, 2020

So, exactly what’s currently trying to be done and has been being done. Groundbreaking stuff. — IR (@Jsta912) December 8, 2020

So all the same stuff we’ve been doing got it. — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) December 8, 2020

Ummmm…isn’t that already happening? Is @JoeBiden just copying what @realDonaldTrump is doing? Very original. — TextheCat (@rabbsugar) December 8, 2020

This is the forward thinking, results oriented, complex planning, bullet point leadership we have been longing for. Wait wut…? — HillJack Ph balanced (@Hilljack) December 8, 2020

Literally the same plan we had over the summer. Pathetic. — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) December 8, 2020

“My plan is to ride the wave of Warp Speed and do nothing to get in the way of what’s already going to happen with or without me”. #leadership — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) December 8, 2020

Mind blown! Such amazing ideas! /s — SunnyRobinson🔥🔥🔥 (@Sun_Shiney_Day_) December 8, 2020

So…nothing new or different. Good talk. — Kevin Stiles (@pkevin3) December 8, 2020

So, he’s going to change nothing. — RightSide (@LTsideVsDKside) December 8, 2020

So… once again his plan is the same as Trump’s. Cool. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 8, 2020

Uhhh that’s the current plan — SJ on Nantucket (@SJonNantucket) December 8, 2020

Got it, so doing literally nothing different. — Bryan Tanner (@BryanTanner1516) December 8, 2020

Well we’ve been masking since March. One vaccine was just approved by the FDA for use and 2 others are ready to go. How is this plan any different than this day in history, 12/8/2020? — Matt Fletcher (@FletcherMathias) December 8, 2020

You should call it the Trump plan. — Gordon Plutsky (@GordonPlutsky) December 8, 2020

How can anyone take this nonsense seriously? It’s insane. — tailsxphile (@MichelleChauncy) December 8, 2020

Been wearing a mask for the last 9 months. Where has he been? — Charlie Kendall (@charliekendall) December 8, 2020

Thank God! I was so sick of the current approach of…….masking, vaccinations, and opening schools. — AdamInHTownTX (*Missing Context) (@AdamInHTownTX) December 8, 2020

Science proved that schools should have never been closed. Trump encouraged all governors to open schools in July. #TrumpDidThat — LadyNordix (@LadyNordix) December 8, 2020

So nothing new. Got it. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) December 8, 2020

Joe, if you left the basement more often you’d understand that mask compliance is nearly universal. They clearly are not a solution. — Orange Cat Bad (@Orange_Cat_Bad) December 8, 2020

Schools are open. Masking at 85% nationwide. Vaccines already here. . . — Calumet K (@k_calumet) December 8, 2020

Biden gets to take the baton at the last yard and carry it across the finish line. The media will go wild for him. Just hope he doesn’t trip and break his foot — Covidian Interregnum (@atgraham) December 8, 2020

Why didn’t Trump’s coronavirus task force think of developing a vaccine?

‘The heck have we been doing since March?!’ Joe Biden says all we need is ‘just 100 days to mask’ and get COVID19 under control https://t.co/xi7Isnpfk4 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) December 4, 2020

