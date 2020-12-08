https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/08/jolly-justice-woke-santa-who-made-young-boy-cry-by-refusing-him-a-nerf-gun-fired-watch-what-else-the-mall-did-to-make-it-right/

As Twitchy readers know, a Woke Santa told a young boy he would not get him a Nerf gun or any gun for Christmas, which made the young boy cry.

Yeah, that was screwed up.

Santa really shouldn’t be imposing any sort of agenda on the kiddos he talks to, right? We suppose Woke Santa thought he knew better …

God bless this kid. https://t.co/oyb9p8z9XF — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) December 7, 2020

Seriously, no Santa should ever make a kid cry like this.

Luckily, it sounds like the mall got rid of Woke Santa and went above and beyond in making this right.

Perhaps they even brought in the real guy himself.

Watch.

This is so great.

WE’RE NOT CRYING YOU ARE.

And here’s the follow up. Notice that this Santa doesn’t sound like a tax auditor, either. Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/aklz65Y3Ut — (((Aaron “Worthing” Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 8, 2020

Thanks so much for posting this. Why is it so Dusty in here?❤❤ — Mike wishes you a Merry Christmas!🇺🇸♿ (@mudflap54) December 8, 2020

Who’s cutting onions in here?!

This, right here, is the true spirit of Christmas. Well done, Santa. Well done. ❤️ — President-Elect Princess Consuela Bananahammock (@SckNTyrd) December 8, 2020

This just made my Tuesday!!!! I’m so very happy for this little boy – and bless those who made the effort to right a really nasty wrong. — LM (@LMBooksWorm) December 8, 2020

How many times can I love this?? — Lisa Bigbie (@lisa_bigbie) December 8, 2020

Oh my heart! 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ God bless Santa and whoever arranged this! Sweet little boy has the magic of Christmas restored in his heart! 🎄🎄🎄 — Autism Mom (@Autism_Strong) December 8, 2020

We need so much more of this.

