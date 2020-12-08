http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ouX51QtUzwA/

ATLANTA — Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jon Ossoff will host a virtual fundraiser Tuesday with progressive Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has pushed the Green New Deal and Medicare for All.

Ossoff will host a virtual fundraiser with Warren at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Warren’s fundraising with Ossoff raises questions about Warren’s own progressive agenda.

Warren supports the single-payer healthcare program Medicare for All. Medicare for All would eliminate Georgians’ private health insurance.

The Partnership for America’s Health Care Future found that more than 1.2 million healthcare jobs are at risk under Medicare for All.

The Massachusetts Democrat also supports legislation that would require all private health insurance to cover abortion.

Warren also believes that illegal immigrants should be covered under the Medicare for All plan.

The former Democrat presidential candidate was also an original sponsor of the Green New Deal climate change program.

Some estimates have found that the Green New Deal would cost as much as $93 trillion.

Warren supports decriminalizing illegal entry into the United States as well as a “freeze” on all deportations.

The Massachusetts Democrat also supports a federal assault weapons ban, a national firearm registry, and raising the age to purchase firearms to 21 years old.

Warren also does not oppose packing the court and expanding Democrat power in Congress.

Warren said that she is “open” to adding additional justices to the Supreme Court.

She said in October that packing the nation’s highest court with additional justices “is on the table.”

She also said that she supports making Washington, DC, the nation’s newest state. Warren cosponsored the “Washington, D.C. Admission Act.” This would likely give Democrats two additional senators.

Other prominent Democrats have held fundraisers and rallies to boost Ossoff’s bid to unseat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) during the January Georgia runoffs.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and other Maryland Democrats held a high-priced fundraised on Monday night for Georgia Democrats Ossoff and Warnock.

Ossoff also held a fundraiser with pro-amnesty and sanctuary city Democrat Julian Castro.

Warnock and Ossoff campaigned with Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) last week; Johnson in 2016 compared Israeli settlers to “termites.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

