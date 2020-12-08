http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/t5FmBTXEWQA/

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) Tuesday on Newsmax TV’s “American Agenda” called on President Donald Trump to not concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

Anchor Heather Childers said, “I know that you agree he should not concede.”

Jordan said, “No course not and you remember this is a president gets things done. This is a president who does what he told the American people he was going to do, accomplishes what he was elected to do and this is just one more example of him getting something done that’s valuable important to the country.”

He continued, “He should not concede. Everyone knows, instinctively everyone knows there are problems with this election. I mean you can look at the fact you know 75 million people, 75 million people, he increased his total by ten to 11 million. We won 27 out of 27 toss-up states. He increases his votes with Hispanic Americans, African-Americans. State legislatures that Republicans control we kept all those plus, increase those numbers. You can just go down the line, he won 19 of the 20 bellwether counties. He won Ohio by eight, Florida by three yet somehow he doesn’t win. So we know we need to look at all this. There is a number of lawsuits that are pending, the one that was filed in Texas today regarding several states. Let’s see how that all shakes out. Let’s get to the bottom of this for the well being of the country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

