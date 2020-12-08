https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/emmet-sullivan-pardon-federal-judge/2020/12/08/id/1000511

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan appears to have given outside groups permission to file legal briefs again in the case involving Michael Flynn – despite President Donald Trump granting the former national security adviser a pardon.

The Justice Department has requested the case be “immediately dismissed.” But, according to the Washington Examiner, the judge’s latest action indicates he may stall on dismissing it.

The judge’s docket showed more than a dozen groups, who had previously filed friend-of-the court papers, submitting briefs in the wake of the pardon Monday.

The action came even as the Justice Department told the court in papers filed in late November:

“The President granted General Flynn a full and unconditional pardon for (1) the charge of making false statements to Federal investigators . . . (2) any and all possible offenses arising from the facts set forth in the Information and Statement of Offense . . . (3) any and all possible offenses within the investigatory authority or jurisdiction of the Special Counsel . . . and (4) any and all possible offenses arising out of facts and circumstances . . . related to the investigation of the Special Counsel.”

Trump had issued a pardon for Flynn on Nov. 25. The action was aimed at voiding the criminal case against Flynn, the Examiner noted.

The judge, who was appointed to the bench by Bill Clinton, has been involved in the Flynn case since the end of 2017.

