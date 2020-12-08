About The Author
Related Posts
Media Go Full-Metal Sexist After Kelly Loeffler Slaps Radical Raphael Warnock Around
December 7, 2020
Steven Crowder Hilariously Plays Santa for Child Who Was Denied a NERF Gun by Leftist Mall Santa
December 8, 2020
Watch: James O'Keefe Releases First Round of Private Calls as CNN Threatens Legal Action: 'This May Be a Felony'
December 1, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy