Under President Trump, the income went up and unemployment number went down in the black community.

In addition President Trump established Opportunity Zones to infuse capital into urban areas.

Via Wikipedia

“States may designate up to 25% of low-income census tracts as Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones were created under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, signed into law by President Donald J. Trump. The first Opportunity Zones were designated in April 2018.”

He also signed to fund primality black colleges for the next 10 years instead of them having to ask for the funds annually.

Via AP

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that will permanently provide more than $250 million a year to the nation’s historically black colleges and universities, along with dozens of other institutions that serve large shares of minority students.

In signing the bill, Trump said historically black schools have “never had better champions in the White House.”

“When I took office, I promised to fight for HBCUs, and my administration continues to deliver,” Trump said. “A few months ago, funding for HBCUs was in jeopardy. But the White House and Congress came together and reached a historic agreement.”

These actions did not go unnoticed and most are estiamting Trump won 15-20% of the back vote in the 2020 elections.

In spite of all his efforts the “Left” still believe the black community is anti-Trump.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that African-Americans will have more confidence in the safety of a coronavirus vaccine under the administration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

This is the same Keisha that in August discussed how a Joe Biden administration would start the national dialogue for researching and working towards paying reparations to the black community.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “We’re getting closer and closer to an approved vaccine, but a new Pew Research poll shows only 42% of African-Americans say they would definitely or probably get the vaccine. How problematic could that lack of confidence be?”

“Well, Wolf, it is problematic, but you know the history. It goes back many decades, of course, to the Tuskegee experiment on African-Americans being intentionally injected with a disease. So there is a history there. This is going to take a lot of education. It is going to take creating trust with a community of people.”

She added, “I do believe once there is a transition of power, there will be more trust in Biden-Harris administration. And I think that will go a long way giving people confidence that this vaccine will be safe.”

Blitzer said, “I suspect you’re right.”

Like Obama, Bottom and other successful black Americans continue to push the narrative that urban communities can not make it in America without a big federal government to bail them out.

This is how they have won 80 plus percent of their vote, even though after 20 Trillion dollars fighting the War On Poverty, they have very little to show for it.

