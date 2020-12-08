https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/12/09/look-who-shows-up-cnn-is-poised-for-another-pr-debacle-as-it-rushes-towards-another-questionable-covid-witness/
About The Author
Related Posts
Chyron cop Oliver Darcy takes issue with Bret Baier and how Fox News is handling Jennifer Griffin’s reporting
September 4, 2020
SAVAGE: Rep. Kevin McCarthy trolls House Democrats who won't be coming back next year
December 8, 2020
We the government? WaPo, Dems blast GOP governors for promoting 'personal responsibility' to combat coronavirus
October 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy