Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, is opening up for the first time about her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal. The 21-year-old spoke about how difficult the ordeal has been on her family on Tuesday, during an appearance on “Red Table Talk.”

“It’s been hard, I think, for anybody,” Jade told Jada Pinkett Smith in a prerecorded interview cited by Fox News. “No matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison. But I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are currently serving out their two and five month respective prison sentences after pleading guilty to paying half a million dollars in bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

In addition to her prison sentence, Loughlin was ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service, while undergoing two years of supervised release. Giannulli was ordered to pay a $250,000 fine, complete 250 hours of community service, and undergo two years of supervised release.

Jade admitted what her parents did was wrong.

“I think that what hasn’t been super public is that there is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong,” she said. “And I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’ But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never given a second chance because I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown.”

Since they entered prison, Jade said she has not seen her parents and was struggling with not being able to speak to her mom. However, she knew there was a positive outcome.

“I’m trying to look at the positives and I know that it’s a positive that she’s in there right now,” she explained. “She gets to really rethink everything that happened [and] kind of figure out when she comes out what she wants to do with what she’s learned through all of this.”

During the interview, Jade admitted she felt embarrassed, ashamed, and confused about the scandal but added that she was not looking for pity and did not want to play the role of the victim.

“We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like I recognize I messed up,” she said. “And for so long I wasn’t able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it. I never got to say I’m really sorry that this happened or I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody’s part. But I think everybody feels that way in my family right now.”

