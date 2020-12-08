https://www.theblaze.com/news/masked-men-torture-execute-truck-drivers

Florida authorities are seeking suspects in connection with the kidnapping, torture, and execution of two truck drivers.

What are the details?

According to a Monday report from the Associated Press, masked suspects reportedly kidnapped 50-year-old Osmar Oliva, 26-year-old Johan Gonzalez Quesada, and an unnamed third person over the weekend.

The masked suspects then reportedly trapped the trio in the back of a moving-type truck and tortured them for hours.

The suspects later shot Oliva and Quesada in an execution-style manner. The third person, who remains unnamed at the time of this reporting, was allegedly able to escape and flagged down a passerby who called authorities.

The unnamed victim was in critical condition when taken to a local hospital on Saturday night. There have been no new reports on the victim’s condition at the time of this reporting.

Authorities discovered the bodies of Oliva — owner of Oliva Delivery Corp. — and Quesada in the front yard of a home in Opa-locka, Florida.

Oliva’s widow told the Miami Herald, that her husband was a “very good person.”

“I don’t know why this happened to him,” she wept.

Quesada’s father, Ovidio Gonzalez Roche, told the paper that his son was a “marvelous person.”

“This is such an extraordinary shock,” Roche said. “I can’t explain what’s happened.”

The outlet reports that authorities are offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the heinous crimes.

What else?

The Herald noted that Oliva and Quesada “had earlier brushes with the law involving cases of cargo theft.”

Miami-Dade police, according to the outlet, arrested Oliva in 2007 after authorities said he was one of three men who were reportedly discovered offloading cargo from a stolen tractor. In 2008, charges against Oliva were dropped.

In 2019, authorities arrested Quesada after accusations that he received two loads of stolen cargo. Quesada pleaded guilty to the related charges at the time, and he was awaiting trial.

