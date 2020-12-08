https://hannity.com/media-room/mayor-of-flavor-guy-fieri-raises-21-5-million-for-restaurant-workers-says-la-mayor-must-re-open/
CALIFORNIA CURFEW: Newsom Imposes ‘Limited’ Curfew For Most of California to Stop CoVID
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.20
California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a “limited” curfew Thursday night for most residents in the Golden State; mandating everyone stay home between the hours of 10pm and 5am to slow the spread of CoVID-19.
“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”
“Roughly 94% of Californians — 37 million people — live in counties that are in the purple tier, which has forced many businesses in those communities to suspend or severely restrict the number of customers allowed indoors,” reports the Los Angeles Times.
COVID CLOSES LA: Residents Ordered to ‘Stay in Homes’, Non-Essential Businesses Must ‘Cease Operations’
posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti instructed all residents in the city to “stay in their homes” and “cancel everything” to slow the spread of CoVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season.
The new year brings hope –– for vaccines and for stopping this pandemic.
But here’s the truth: we’re in for a long, hard winter.
As the worst hits us, stay home as much as you can. Cancel any non-essential activities.
“My message couldn’t be simpler,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a briefing earlier Wednesday. “It’s time to hunker down. It’s time to cancel everything. And if it isn’t essential, don’t do it.”
“The city uploaded the most recent version of its safer-at-home order today to match the county’s current order that was enacted earlier this week,” said the Mayor’s Press Secretary. “The two orders are identical, and the process of publishing the official document on our website is a formality that occurs each time the order is revised.”
