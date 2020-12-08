https://hannity.com/media-room/mayor-of-flavor-guy-fieri-raises-21-5-million-for-restaurant-workers-says-la-mayor-must-re-open/

CALIFORNIA CURFEW: Newsom Imposes ‘Limited’ Curfew For Most of California to Stop CoVID

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.20

California Governor Gavin Newsom imposed a “limited” curfew Thursday night for most residents in the Golden State; mandating everyone stay home between the hours of 10pm and 5am to slow the spread of CoVID-19.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” Newsom said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Breaking: Gov. Newsom on Thursday announced a mandatory nighttime stay-at-home order that will be instituted throughout most of California to combat a surge in new coronavirus cases. https://t.co/PzY5SypqU6 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) November 19, 2020

“Roughly 94% of Californians — 37 million people — live in counties that are in the purple tier, which has forced many businesses in those communities to suspend or severely restrict the number of customers allowed indoors,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

