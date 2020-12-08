https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/minnesota-resident-scolded-christmas-lights-house/

(FOX NEWS) — An unidentified St. Anthony, Minnesota resident has received an anonymous letter on Monday chastising them for their Christmas light display.

“The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” the letter, shared by Crime Watch Minneapolis, reads. “We must do work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.”

The letter then challenges the resident to “respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.”

