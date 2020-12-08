http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/R3kiU4DeDPU/

An unidentified Minnesota resident received an anonymous message on Monday shaming them for putting up a Christmas display that has a “harmful impact” to the community.

St. Anthony resident receives anonymous letter chastising them for their Christmas light display and calls it a reminder of “systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or can’t afford to put up lights of their own.”

“The idea of twinkling, colorful lights are a reminder of divisions that continue to run through our society, a reminder of systemic biases against our neighbors who don’t celebrate Christmas or who can’t afford to put up lights of their own,” the letter, shared by Crime Watch Minneapolis, read.

“We must do work of educating ourselves about the harmful impact an outward facing display like yours can have.” the letter continued.

The message then calls upon the resident to “respect the dignity of all people, while striving to learn from differences, ideas, and opinions of our neighbors.”

The message has received pushback from multiple figures on social media, including a former Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

“Saw this coming a long time ago. ‘If I can’t have it nobody can’ or ‘if they have it we all deserve it’ that’s not life,’” tweeted former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Derek Anderson.

Another Twitter user said it was ironic that the writer of the message is “doing exactly what they accuse the homeowner of doing- not being accepting of others.”

The anonymous letter was sent about two weeks before the Christmas holiday.

