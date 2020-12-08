https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/08/nailed-it-this-guys-explanation-for-why-left-wing-memes-are-so-much-better-than-right-wing-memes-is-the-best-weve-seen-so-far/

You’ve probably never heard of Daniel Baryon before today.

And that sucks for you, because apparently you’ve been missing out on some quality content.

Like this spot-on contrast between right-wing and left-wing memes:

We scrolled through his timeline, and he does appear to be the real deal, though he’s got all the makings of a world-class parody account.

Perfect.

Extra-ultra, even.

Yeah, but where’s the fun in that?

Hey, you right-wing troglodyte. Calm down! You’re making a fool of yourself!

You tell ’em, Daniel.

For more comedy gold, be sure to check him out on YouTube:

