https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Nikki-Haley/2020/12/08/id/1000651

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley announced Tuesday that her sister-in-law died of COVID-19 the day before Thanksgiving.

Haley tweeted:

“Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid. She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed.”

Rhonda Lee Nelson, 53, of West Milton Ohio, was the sister of Haley’s husband, Michael.

An online obituary said she died Nov. 25 and was a singer and piano musician who “ministered to many inside and outside of the church.”

Her funeral service was held at Shepherd’s Field Christian Church in Potsdam, Ohio.

No other details were provided by Haley, who also served as former South Carolina governor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

