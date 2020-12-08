https://www.theblaze.com/news/no-point-dying-now-91-year-old-goes-viral-for-interview-describing-covid-vaccine-experience

Martin Kenyon, a 91-year-old gentleman from London, has captured the attention of social media, after he delivered a “charming, grumpy” interview to CNN while describing his experience obtaining a coronavirus vaccine.

Kenyon was one of the first to receive the inoculation that became available in the United Kingdom, and he figures, “No point dying now, is there?”

What are the details?

The U.K. began administering a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, which was “developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech,” according to ABC News.

A CNN correspondent seeking comment asked Kenyon if he had “perhaps” received the shot, and the gentleman explained that he actually had while delivering an earful on what he experienced.

Kenyon explained that he called the hospital that morning to inquire about receiving the vaccine, and they confirmed that he could schedule an appointment the same day.

“Of course, I couldn’t find anybody to damn well park my car, so I was late,” Kenyon explained, recalling that once he sat in the waiting line they served “a rather nasty lunch” before he was called in to take the jab.

The reporter asked Kenyon how he felt to be one of the first to receive the vaccine in the country, before Kenyon corrected him and said he was one of the first in the “world.”

But the elderly man replied, “I don’t think I feel about it at all, except that I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug, now.”

He added, “I don’t intend to have it because I have granddaughters and I want to live a long time to enjoy their lives.” He said that he has not been able to see his granddaughters much, but “now I’m going to hug them for Christmas.”

The CNN correspondent pointed to Kenyon’s new vaccination card, indicating that he would be ruled safe 21 days after his inoculation, to which Kenyon explained that was his “intention,” reasoning, “Well, there’s no point in dying now, when I have live this long, is there? I don’t plan to, anyway.”

Kenyon’s interview gained wide praise on Twitter, and Politico’s Ben White summed up the reactions in tweeting, “I just love that this charming, grumpy Londoner is there to talk about a giant world changing vaccine and he really just wants to whinge about parking and bad food. Classic.”

