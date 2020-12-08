http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XaZp8cE9woM/
According to the CDC, the coronavirus survival rate is right around 99.6 percent. For people aged 0-19, the survival rate is something like 99.997 percent. For those under 70, the survival rate is somewhere between 99.5 percent and 99.997 percent. And look at what we’re doing to children during Christmas: We’re putting little kids in masks when they visit Santa Claus, and we’re sequestering Santa inside a plastic bubble, or behind a plastic shield.