The Gateway Pundit identified Ralph Jones, Sr. as the third suspect in the Fulton County Georgia suitcase scandal.

** Ralph led a team of operatives in carrying out a massive voter fraud scandal on election night at the State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

** Ralph and his team plotted to remove ALL elections observers (Republicans) from the counting room so they could roll out their suitcases full of Joe Biden ballots and run them through the machine.

** Ralph Jones told local Atlanta news channel 11Alive that a water main broke at the State Farm Arena. Local WVLT8 reported: Nearly 40,000 absentee ballots will not be counted for the state of Georgia until at least Wednesday after a water main break, Fulton County officials said.

Apelbaum has more on the timeline.

Here is the headline from WVLT8.

They sent everyone home!

No one disputes that Fulton County elections officials falsely announced that the counting of ballots would stop at 10:30 p.m. No one disputes that Fulton County elected officials unlawfully resumed the counting of ballots after our observers left the center. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 10, 2020

For the record — Georgia anti-Trump elections official Gabe Sterling later said that the local officials called for the counting to resume at 11 PM but this is just not true. This directly contradicts the County Spokeswoman.

** The elections officials used the “water main break” to say there was a delay in counting and they used that to send people home — except for the suitcase gang.

** Then Ralph Jones, Sr., Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Ross went to work rolling out the hidden suitcases of ballots stashed under the table and hidden from view.

** It was their actions that gave Joe Biden the spike in unexplained votes in Georgia on Wednesday morning.

** It appears that this was a conspiracy to remove observers from the center and then to commit their hidden suitcase ballot fraud.

Mollie Hemingway has more on the shutdown at the State Farm Center on Election night.

The lying fake news media wants you to believe this entire incident was debunked.

Nothing could be further from the truth — something that is lacking in the mainstream media and their “fact-checkers” today.

We now have actual audio of Ralph Jones — the elections official at the heart of the “suitcase scandal” telling government officials the State Farm Center will shut down at 10 or 11 PM on Election night!

Georgia Secretary of State officials released an affidavit insisting there never was an intent to stop the count at 10:00 PM, but only the cutters were going to stop.

But The Gateway Pundit was sent this link to the Zoom call from the evening of November 3rd and Ralph Jones, Sr. definitely told those listening that they are going to stop work at around 10 to 11 PM.

At the 28:00-28:23 minute mark.

RALPH JONES: “I think we’ll still be scanning late today a little later on um we are scheduled to scan up to 10 and 11:00 o’clock today I should say tonight at the present time”

Here is the audio-video:

This video from the Fulton County Government YouTube page only has 368 views.

We have access to a hard copy in case the slimy officials decide to remove it.

Hat Tip: u/3-10

