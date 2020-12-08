https://hannity.com/media-room/nyc-spirals-big-apple-weighs-delivery-fees-on-packages-to-prop-up-failing-transportation-budget/

NYC SPIRALS: 112 Injured By Gunfire in 9 Days, Local Says ‘Haven’t Seen Anything Like This in My Life’

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20

Violence and gunfire continued to plague New York City since anti-police protests started back in June, with authorities confirming more than 100 people have been shot in the last 9 days.

“There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries,” reports 1010Wins.

The NYPD on Sunday released this info detailing the nine-day stretch of shootings.

Friday, 6/19 – 8 shooting incidents with 9 victims.

Saturday, 6/20 -18 shooting incidents with 24 victims.

Sunday, 6/21 – 2 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Monday, 6/22 – 11 shooting incidents with 17 victims.

Tuesday, 6/23 – 10 shooting incidents with 10 victims.

Wednesday, 6/24 – 3 shooting incidents with 5 victims.

Thursday, 6/25 – 5 shooting incidents with 8 victims.

Friday, 06/26 – 9 incidents with 10 victims.

Saturday, 06/27 – 17 incidents with 24 victims.

“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” said one local leader in Brooklyn. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”

