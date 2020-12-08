https://www.theblaze.com/news/brooklyn-video-fedex-driver-shooting

The New York Police Department released disturbing video of the moment a FedEx driver was ambushed and shot in the back by a thug in Brooklyn, New York.

The alarming incident occurred about 11:15 a.m. Monday as the driver was exiting a building after a delivery, according to WABC-TV.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison posted the surveillance video to his social media account and asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The video shows the driver walking out of the door to the building with the suspect holding the door open. As the driver walks away, the suspect holds out a gun and shoots the driver in the back. A third person is seen in the video following the driver.

The 44-year-old male driver was shot in the back of the neck at close range. In another video, he is seen crawling away quickly.

The man was taken to a hospital and police said that he’s expected to survive his injuries.

Police are actively investigating the matter and believe that it was a targeted attack. Nothing was stolen from the FedEx driver and the motivation for the attack is still under investigation.

The NYPD says New York City is experiencing a spike in gun crimes and other violent crimes. In another disturbing incident on Monday in Brooklyn, EMS workers were lured by a fake 911 emergency call and then robbed at gunpoint. Police are seeking a suspect in that incident as well.

Police say that shootings have more than doubled in 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019, with 1,412 compared to 721 shootings, respectively. Homicides are also considerably higher for the month of November and over the first 11 months of the year.

