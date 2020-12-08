https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/course-mammoth-election-fraud-2020-three-examples-statistician-working-sidney-powell-lin-wood/

Dan Ball at OAN was on with former Army Intelligence Officer and Sidney Powell – Lin Wood Legal Team Advisor, Seth Keshel.

Keshel is a statistician and a member of the Powell – Lin team. The results of his data analysis show more instances of results so far out of line that the only reasonable explanation is fraud.

These numbers make no sense. President Trump was the first President and politician to break 70 million votes in an election when counting legitimate votes. The President shattered the all-time record. Big Media and Big Tech and the Democrats fear President Trump and the people who voted for him. Their efforts to cover this up are corrupt.

There is no way Joe Biden won the 2020 election. It is likely he never even reached 60 million votes. Everyone knows it.

