https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/officers-shot-in-line-of-duty-hits-all-time-high/

Washington, DC – A record number of law enforcement officers have been shot in the line of duty this year, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). A total of 283 officers have been wounded in the line of duty in 2020 thus far, with one month of the year still remaining, the FOP said in an Instagram post on Tuesday. Forty-four of those officers died as a result of their wounds.

Article originally published at The Police Tribune.

The number of officers shot jumped up seven percent from last year’s all-time high, and increased by 29 percent from the number of officers who were wounded in 2018, the FOP said.

“Attacks on law enforcement officers continue at a disturbing pace,” the FOP’s post read. “Violence against our officers MUST be condemned by all….Enough Is Enough.”

A total of 265 law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty since Jan. 1, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. In addition to the number of officers shot in the line of duty, thousands more were injured during the nationwide riots that erupted over the summer, FOX News reported.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Over 8,700 protests were held throughout the U.S. between May 25 and July 31 alone, according to a report compiled by the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA). The MCCA represents 78 of the largest law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada. Approximately 72 percent of MCCA law enforcement agencies reported having officers injured while responding to those gatherings. A total of 574 demonstrations became violent enough to be declared riots during that timeframe, FOX News reported. The largest gathering took place in Houston, TX, where 60,000 protesters gathered for a single demonstration.

Although the MCCA’s analysis only included riots and protests that took place between May 25 and July 31, the nightly violence continued for months in many areas, to include Portland, Oregon. Over 62 percent of the uprisings in Portland ended up turning violent, according to the MCCA. Law enforcement officers throughout the country were attacked with Molotov cocktails, bricks, rocks, water bottles, commercial-grade fireworks, and various other projectiles. At least 97 patrol vehicles were destroyed by arsonists.

“One agency reported dumpsters, trash cans, trees, furniture and vehicles being set on fire,” according to the report. “In many cities, city hall, as well as other iconic public buildings and federal courthouses were targets of arson.”

Over 2,380 cases of looting were reported during the period analyzed by the MCCA, according to FOX News. Rioters in many areas harassed business patrons and diners at restaurants, blocked roadways, and trespassed on private property, the MCCA said. More than 40 percent of all protests held during the 10-week period included some type of civil disobedience, according to the report.

Police arrested over 16,200 suspects in connection with the riots and protests, but over half of law enforcement agencies reported that the district attorneys in their jurisdictions refused to prosecute those who they arrested, FOX News reported.

“In some instances, prosecutors refused to charge those arrested for felony crimes committed during the protests despite the availability of video evidence and suspect confessions,” the MCCA said.

A lack of support from government leaders and community members contributed to many law enforcement officers leaving embattled departments altogether, stretching overworked and understaffed agencies even further.

“The sheer volume of protests, combined with the level of civil disobedience and existence of some ultra-violent events, created an extraordinarily challenging environment for law enforcement agencies,” the MCCA noted in the report.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

