https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/voters-mixed-if-mainstream-media-has-put-serious-effort-voter-fraud

A 43% plurality of registered voters queried in a new poll said most major media organizations have simply determined that the question of whether there was voter fraud in the presidential election is “not worth exploring.”

Slightly fewer — 40% — said the mainstream media have made “a serious effort” to determine if there was fraud, according to a new Just the News poll by Scott Rasmussen.

President Trump and others have continued to ask state legislatures and courts to investigate allegations of voter fraud, as the Electoral College appears on the verge of next week certifying the presidential race for Democrat Joe Biden.

Responses to the question among registered Democratic and Republican voters were effectively reversed, with 59% of Republicans saying the media has decided voter fraud is not worth exploring and 57% percent of Democrats saying the media has made a serious effort to determine whether voter fraud occurred.

Just the News Daily Poll With Scott Rasmussen

This survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted by Scott Rasmussen from Dec. 3-5, 2020.

To see the poll’s cross-demographic tabulations, click here.

To see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

