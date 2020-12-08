https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fcfe950fcf548787c009be1
Mindy Kaling’s named her kids Katherine Swati Kaling and Spencer Avu Kaling to honor her parents and probably to protect them from the racism she’s experienced….
The new pledges came as Biden introduced his picks to lead key health agencies and coordinate the federal response to a pandemic that’s infected almost 15 million people in the U.S. …
A federal judge who essentially rejected a Department of Justice request to dismiss a case against Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, a former adviser to president Trump, by delaying action, then put off instruc…
Not only were Dominion voting machines connected to the Internet, in the 2020 election in Georgia, Dominion actually took over voting machines remotely. Crazy. There were comments originally that Dom…
The “Christmas Star” is the conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter and will look like a large star on the winter solstice, December 21, 2020, in western skies. …