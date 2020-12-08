http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OfUjnL3HpYM/

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Supreme Court’s ruling declining to hear a case challenge the election results in Pennsylvania was a strong message to President Donald Trump that it is time to move on with the transition to a Biden-Harris administration.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer asked, “As you heard, the Supreme Court denied the Republican efforts to block the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results. What’s your reaction to this important decision?”

Shapiro said, “It was expected. This election has been over for weeks, and the important thing to people here is that their voices were heard. It was a secure election. I would say while this is breaking news, this is particularly a momentous day. We have known the results of the election since early November, we’ve known there was no fraud, we’ve know that no legal mechanism for interference, so how do the results change. This is one of dozens of lawsuits that we’ve won because the suit that had been filed had no merit. Wolf, I’ll just say this, it is sad, really. These suits are being filed in court, in a court of law, but really they are for an audience of one, and that is the Republican President of the United States, and some Republicans are just too afraid to stand up to him.”

Blitzer said, “They’re being thrown out of all sorts of courts, local courts, state courts, now the U.S. Supreme Court. There was one sentence, attorney general, one-sentence order by the U.S. Supreme Court. What sort of message does that send about how the Supreme Court views these efforts?”

Shapiro said, “It sends a crystal clear message, and it is time for us to move on. It is time for us to stop stirring the pot, stop trying to create confusion, to stop wasting resources, and to move on with a transition in this country.”

He added, “Nothing that the president says, no matter how many phone calls he makes, will stop those electors from meeting on Monday and issuing 20 votes for Joe Biden. The president saying he won doesn’t make it so. And you know, this isn’t about, I saw the clip earlier, where you had the president on saying hopefully some legislator will have the courage, I don’t know if he was speaking about Speaker Cutler or not, but you know, courage isn’t following the lies of Donald Trump or the lunacy that he wants you to follow. Courage is following the law, and that is what we’re seeing here in Pennsylvania. The law is being followed. The electoral college will meet, and there will be 20 votes certified for Joe Biden.”

