https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/08/panic-west-wing-ellis-tests-positive-covid-white-house-christmas-party-friday/
About The Author
Related Posts
Punt: Biden's answer on Court-packing is … a presidential commission
October 22, 2020
Convention highlight: Cuban-American Trump supporter warns of Democrats and socialism
August 25, 2020
Not hugging it out: Schumer boots Feinstein from Judiciary leadership
November 24, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy