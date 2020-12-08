https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/12/08/parler-shoots-down-more-lies-pushed-by-washington-post-n291173
About The Author
Related Posts
Celebrities are Nuts, Stop Listening to Them
December 2, 2020
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 66: The 'Ga. #SuitcaseGate, Undoing, and Grinch Newsom' Edition
December 4, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy