More than half of New York City firefighters say they would not get a COVID-19 vaccine if the department offered it, according to a Tuesday report from CNN.

The survey’s findings come on the heels of research showing that firefighters are at least 15 times more likely to be infected by coronavirus.

What are the details?

The poll, according to Uniformed Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansbro, found that nearly 55% of 2,000 queried FDNY firefighters said they would not be interested in receiving the inoculation.

The poll asked, “Will you get the COVID-19 Vaccine from Pfizer when the Department makes it available?”

More than 1,100 firefighters said they had no intention of receiving the vaccine; 929 firefighters responded in the affirmative, however, saying that they would take the shot.

Recent research, according to CNN, found that New York City first responders were 15 times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 when compared with other city residents. European Respiratory Journal reported the research findings in October.

The research, conducted by Michael Weiden, an FDNY medical officer as well as New York University Medical School professor, discovered 5,715 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases among FDNY members between March and May. At least 62 FDNY workers were hospitalized with the virus, and four died, according to the findings.

“During this period,” CNN reports, “the infection rate among FDNY workers was 15 times the rate of the general population in New York City, but the group also had lower rates of severe coronavirus disease than the general New York City population.”

What else?

Ansbro said in response to the poll’s findings that he hopes more firefighters and first responders will receive the vaccination.

“I will definitely get it,” he revealed. “I hope more members get it. I will encourage them to get it, but at the end of the day, it is a hundred percent their own choice.”

In a statement to CNN, FDNY spokesperson Jim Long said, “We’re going to offer the vaccine to everyone that is interested and wanting to take the vaccine. We feel that we, the department ant the UFA, are going to work together to provide the best information to our membership so they can make a decision whether to be vaccinated or not.”

