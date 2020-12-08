https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/12/trump-to-appoint-kellyanne-conway-to-key-air-force-academy-board/

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump named 26 people he intends to appoint to the boards of various U.S. government-run institutions. Among those Trump said he intends to appoint was former White House advisor and counselor Kellyanne Conway, to serve on the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors.

According to the Air Force Academy, the Board of Visitors is established under Title 10 U.S. Code, § 9355 and “inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider.”

Conway previously served as Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and throughout various roles in the Trump White House. In August, Conway announced her decision to step down from the Trump White House, though she has continued to support Trump in the lead up to the 2020 election, including giving a speech at the Republican National Convention.

Trump also announced his intent to appoint retired U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor to the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy.

Conway and Macgregor are among a list of 26 people Trump said he intends to appoint to various “key positions in his Administration”

– ADVERTISEMENT –

Trump’s full list includes:

Elaine L. Chao, of Kentucky, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Lynn Friess, of Wyoming, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Douglas Manchester, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Hannah F. Buchan, of Florida, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Catherine B. Reynolds, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Board of Trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Andrew George Biggs, of Oregon, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico. Dr. Betty A. Rosa, Ph.D., of New York, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico. John E. Nixon, of Utah, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico. Rep. Mike Sanders, of Oklahoma, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board. Christopher C. Papagianis, of New York, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board. J. Steven Grist, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board. James H. Herbert II, of Wyoming, to be a Member of the Community Development Advisory Board. Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Air Force Academy. Douglas Macgregor, of Pennsylvania, to be a Member of the Board of Visitors to the United States Military Academy. Chang Oh Turkmani, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board. Elizabeth M. Fago, of Florida, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board. Dr. Jack T. Evjy, M.D., of New Hampshire, to be a Member of the National Cancer Advisory Board. Lisa Cutone, of California, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences. Marina A. DeWit, of Arizona, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences. Larry Schweikart, of Arizona, to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences. Matthew A. Schlapp, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Library of Congress Trust Fund Board. Andrew Kloster, of Maryland, to be a Member of the Council of the Administrative Conference of the United States. Jared Smith, of Florida, to be a Member of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. William Ruger, of Virginia, to be a Member of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board. Dr. Jonathan Bronitsky, Ph.D., of Michigan, to be a Member of the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. David Kennedy, of Virginia, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

